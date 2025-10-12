/Delhi Half Marathon 2025: Kenya's Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk clinch title

Speaking after the marathon, Abhishek Pal while speaking to WION said, “My brother, Rahul Kumar Pal, who is also my coach, told me how to do it and how to go about the marathon. Earlier, many people used to tell me to go back but this time I went ahead right from the starting.” Meanwhile, Seema shared her thoughts about the marathon. She said, "I am feeling good and sad at the same time because I have missed the course record by not much. But I hope that next time when I come to compete, I will do my best to break the record. The record was running in my mind throughout but due to the unbalance of my body towards the end, I got a little confused. Still, I did my best.”