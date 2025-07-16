/Deepika dribbles into history! Becomes first Indian to win Poligras Magic Skill Award

Indian women’s hockey team forward Deepika scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian player to win the prestigious Poligras Magic Skill Award as hockey fans from across the globe voted for her sensational solo field goal against the Netherlands during the Bhubaneswar leg of the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season.

The 21-year-old attacker earned global recognition for her breathtaking run and finish in the 35th minute during India’s match against World No.1 the Netherlands which they won in a shootout after a 2-2 draw.With India trailing 0-2, Deepika cut through the Dutch defence down the left flank, dribbled along the baseline, dinked the ball over a defender’s stick, and finished it past the goalkeeper to open the scoring for India.

The Poligras Magic Skill Award celebrates the most creative and skillful moments in the FIH Hockey Pro League and is voted by fans worldwide. Deepika's goal was one of three women's nominations alongside Spain’s Patricia Alvarez and Australia’s women’s team. The winner was decided entirely through a global fan vote, and Deepika emerged as the favourite, making a landmark achievement for Indian hockey. The men's award was won by Belgium’s Victor Wegnez for his midfield brilliance which led to a team goal against Spain.

After winning the award, Deepika in a conversation with WION said, “This is such a big achievement in itself that I won the award. I didn't think that I would get it. So, being the first Indian to win this prestigious award, I am motivated and it has boosted my confidence. If a player gets such an award at the beginning of his career, it only pushes them to perform even better. I will continue to play like this and bring more laurels for my country.”