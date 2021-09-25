DC vs RR, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) mauled Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in their first game since the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in UAE. DC pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje combined to run through the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up, restricting them on a paltry 134. Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan then combined to wrap up an easy win for the Rishabh Pant-led side.

Rajasthan Royals too managed to get off to a winning start in the UAE leg of the tournament. However, it was far from a clinical performance from RR, who managed to edge out KL Rahul's Punjab Kings by just 2 runs. Riding on Indian youngsters Mahipal Lomror (43) and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 36-ball 49, RR posted a strong total of 185 runs on the board.

However, they almost conceded the match with PBKS requiring only 4 runs to win in the final over when Kartik Tygai produced a sensational last over and sealed the deal for RR. Tyagi conceded only a run and picked up two wickets in the final over to win it for his side.

Both teams will be looking to continue their winning run when they meet at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the first match of Saturday's double-header in IPL 2021. The two teams have met 23 times in IPL so far and RR hold a slight edge over DC with 12 wins to their name.

RR vs DC today match prediction: Delhi Capitals have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and will be looking to seal a spot in the playoffs with a win tonight. They already have 14 points from 9 games and a win tonight will all but confirm their berth in the playoffs. DC is likely to beat RR in Saturday's encounter considering the quality of their squad and the winning momentum on their side.