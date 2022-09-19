Czech Republic teenager Linda Fruhvirtova wins Chennai Open

Seventeen-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic overcame Poland's Magda Linette to win the Chennai Open in her first WTA Tour-level final on Sunday. Linette, 30, ranked number 67 in the world, took the first set 6-4 in the sweltering Indian heat but Fruhvirtova won the second 6-3 and came from behind to clinch the decider 6-4.

"(I have) nothing but love for Chennai. I left my heart out during these matches and it is something I will remember for ever," a tearful Fruhvirtova said afterwards. Fruhvirtova, ranked 130, last year became at, 16, the youngest player to enter the top WTA 400 rankings and in March reached the last 16 of the Miami Open.

In the semi-final in Chennai, she came back from one set down to beat Argentina's Nadia Podoroska 5-7, 6-2, 6-4. Linette reached the final after Britain's Katie Swan threw in the towel after just three games, exhausted from a three-hour quarter-final against Japan's Nao Hibino that lasted until 3 am.