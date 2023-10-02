CWC 2023: Haris Rauf goes down memory lane with Virat Kohli, recalls bowling as net bowler to Indian legend

Pakistan’s pace bowler Haris Rauf has gone down memory lane as reflected in his stint with Virat Kohli. Rauf, back in 2018-19 was the net bowler for India when Virat’s Team India was touring Australia. The Pakistan speedster reflected on how Virat tackled him in the nets while the duo is now set to collide in the ODI World Cup that kick starts on Thursday, October 5.

Haris goes down memory lane

“When I was a net bowler for the Indian team and was bowling to Virat Kohli, I felt like he knew exactly where the ball was going to hit his bat. He was very focused and that showed how sharp his concentration was,” Rauf said while speaking to Espncricinfo.

“Even during practice sessions in the nets, it felt like I was playing a match against him, despite being a net bowler. His remarkable control and intensity made me realise why he has such a reputation in the game.”

Both India and Pakistan are set to square off in the ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India holds an unprecedented record against their arch-rivals, having never lost to them in seven previous World Cup meetings. Pakistan’s only World Cup win against India came in the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE when Virat was in charge of the team.

Rauf will be a key player for Pakistan as he looks to stamp his authority on Indian soil, making his first trip to the nation. On the flip side, Virat will also look to add to his 2011 ODI World Cup success as he targets another glorious outing. He along with Ravichandran Ashwin are the only players to be part of the 2011 contingent to participate in the upcoming edition.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands, who came from the qualifiers on Friday, October 6 while India will be in action on Sunday. The Men in Blue will take on Australia in Chennai with Virat expected to fire on all cylinders.

