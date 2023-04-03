CSK vs LSG playing XI: IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants prediction, pitch, weather report

CSK vs LSG--IPL 2023: As Match 06 of IPL 2023 arrives, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 3). The match will be held in MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai at 07:30 PM. This means that maverick captain MS Dhoni is all set to make his captain's return to the stadium. The love for CSK and Dhoni is well known but the team suffered a five-wicket defeat in the opening match of the tournament day against the Gujarat Titans on Friday (March 31). While LSG started by defeating Delhi Capitals by 50 runs on Saturday. After CSK was defeated, coach Stephen Fleming said the team was a "bit match underdone" and expects to pick up the steam as the tournament progresses. In 2022, the two teams faced each other where LSG defeated CSK by 6 wickets.

Here's everything you need to know about CSK vs LSG match.

Teams: CSK vs LSG

Date: April 03, 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai

Squads:

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS:

KL Rahul (c and wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Naveen ul Haq, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Karan Sharma, Yudhvir Charak, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Mark Wood, Swapnil Singh, Manan Vohra, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jaydev Unadkat, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subharnshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Pitch:

Flat and dry and will aid spinners. Dew could be a factor; teams often decide to bat first and defend huge scores.

Weather Forecast for Chennai April 03, 2023:

Maximum Temperature: 34 degrees Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 28 degrees Celsius

This means it'll mostly be sunny and humid.

Below are the live-streaming details of the match:

IPL 2023- CSK vs LSG: Where will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai.

IPL 2023- CSK vs LSG: On what date will the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giant will be on April 3.

IPL 2023- CSK vs LSG: Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants?

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

IPL 2023- CSK vs LSG: How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants?