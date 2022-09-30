Cro Race 2022: Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard secures first win since Tour de France title

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard won an uphill sprint to take the third stage of the Cro Race on Thursday (September 29). The Danish Jumbo-Visma rider beat Britain's Oscar Onley (Team DSM) to the line after the 157km ride from Sinj to Primosten.

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric took third place while his Bahrain Victorious teammate Jonathan Miller held on to the general classification lead with a fifth-place finish.

Stage four on Friday is a 157km ride from Biograd na Moru to Crikvenica.