/WTC 2025 final: Josh Hazlewood pushes for Playing XI berth ahead of Scott Boland

Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood is embracing the challenge as his side gets ready to defend their World Test Championship (WTC) title when they face South Africa in the final. Starting Wednesday (June 11), Australia and South Africa will lock horns at the Lord’s Cricket Ground with Hazlewood facing stern competition from Scott Boland. Both bowlers are in line for a place in the Playing XI with Boland also declaring himself fit.

Hazlewood ready for WTC final

"I was obviously quite close last time [in 2023]," Hazlewood said. "I just had more of an interrupted IPL leading into that, and then had a few little issues going on, so wasn't quite up to scratch, but I feel in a much better place this time around.

"And I think in any format, my numbers over the last two years have been pretty good, so have got a lot to fall back on in terms of skill wise. I still feel like I'm bowling probably the best over my career and it's just a matter of the body holding up, which it has been in the last few months."

Hazlewood has been a busy traveller for the last few days having returned to Australia midway during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) due to a shoulder issue. He then returned to India for the final leg of the tournament where he eventually helped Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) win their maiden IPL title.

Hours after the final, he traveled to England to join the Aussie squad for the WTC final where he is likely to face a stern competition from Boland.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc remain undroppable options in the squad, meaning only one of Boland or Hazlewood will play in the WTC final.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

Traveling reserve: Brendan Doggett