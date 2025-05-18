Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket early this week, leaving the cricket world shell-shocked. His decision to do away with the format he loved and endorsed the most, broke a billion hearts worldwide, as fans, former cricketers, analysts and who’s who of the game continued talking about it. The latest to express thoughts on it was former India opener and Kohli’s ex-teammate Virender Sehwag . Sehwag feels Kohli retired from Tests a tad too early and probably could have played for two more years. Sehwag praised his game ethics and discipline, saying these are among several factors that made him the player he is today.

“His hunger for runs is what makes him different, sets him apart. He follows his routine, his hard work, whether or not he’s making runs," Sehwag said of Kohli, who finished with 9230 Test runs in 123 matches.

Impressed by Kohli’s fitness that kept him ahead of the lot, Sehwag expressed shock over his ‘early retirement’, saying, considering how fit Virat has been, he could have easily played more, and that, even at this age, he is 90% better than most fielders around.

“He will leave 90% of players behind in fitness, even at 36 years old. I would say because of that, he retired too early in Tests, he could comfortably have played two more years,” Sehwag continued.

Kohli says goodbye to Tests

Taking to his social media handle, Virat announced his Test retirement, sending shock waves in the cricketing fraternity. Although he admitted feeling heavy over calling time on his glorious yet proud Test career, Kohli takes immense pleasure in serving his country in the whites.

"It's been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It's tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I'll carry for life.

"There's something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.

"As I step away from this format, it's not easy - but it feels right. I've given it everything I had, and it's given me back so much more than I could've hoped for. I'm walking away with a heart full of gratitude - for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I'll always look back at my Test career with a smile,” Virat’s social media statement read.