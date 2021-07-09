Cricket: Sri Lanka vs India series set to be rescheduled: Reports

The matches of India's visit through Sri Lanka are set to be rescheduled following positive cases of COVID-19 to members from the Sri Lankan team, comprehends Cricbuzz.

The three-match ODI series, which was scheduled to start on July 13 is currently liable to begin on July 17 or 18, with the host board wants their players to serve an extended period of isolation. The decision comes after batting coach Grant Flower and team analyst G. T. Niroshan were recently tested positive for COVID-19 on their return from the England tour.

Sri Lanka Cricket is set to announce the changed schedule of the matches to the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the telecasters on Saturday.

As indicated by the previous schedule, the three ODIs were to be played from July 13 to 18 followed by the three T20Is which were scheduled from July 21 to 25 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.