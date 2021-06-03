Cricket: 'Sir came to me': Mohammed Siraj reveals his conversation with Ravi Shastri after his father's death

India had a memorable series in Australia. Team India, without a majority of its stars, took on the mighty Australians and beat them in their own country. Several young players like Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, and others stepped up in the absence of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Siraj was exceptional in the series, he was quick to fill in Bumrah's shoes and scalped some major wickets for Team India. The young gun ended up becoming the highest wicket-taker for India in the series.

Mohammed Siraj suffered a major blow during his tour to Australia. The bowler lost his father while he was quarantining in Australia ahead of the series. He decided to stay back to fulfil his father’s wish of playing for India.

Siraj revealed the conversation he had with Ravi Shastri after his father passed away.

“Virat Bhai is always there. When I couldn’t perform well in the IPL two years back, he showed faith in my ability. He retained me in RCB and I am grateful for this,” said Siraj.

“When I lost my father during the Australia tour, both Ravi sir and bowling coach Bharat Arun sir were so suuportive. Ravi sir came to me and told, tu test match khel, dekh tereko 5 wickets milega. Tere Daddy ka dua tera saath hoga (You play the test match. You will get 5 wickets as your father’s blessings will be with you). Match ke baad Ravi sir ne bahut khus hokar bola, tujhe bola tha na 5 wickets milega (I told that you will be getting five wickets). I became very confident after my coaches encouraged me in such a way,” Siraj told ABP news.