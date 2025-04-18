7 Highest Individual Scorers in IPL 2025

Karun Nair - 89
DC batter Karun Nair scored 89 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 222.50 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on 13 April 2025. He smashed 12 fours and five sixes in his innings.
KL Rahul - 93
KL Rahul scored 93 off 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 10 April 2025. He hit seven fours and six sixes in his explosive innings.
Quinton de Kock - 97
KKR gloveman Quinton de Kock smashed 97 off 61 balls at a strike rate of 159.01 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 26 March 2025. He hit eight fours and six sixes in his innings.
Shreyas Iyer - 97
PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer followed closely with 97 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 230.95 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on 25 March 2025. He smashed five fours and nine gigantic sixes in his innings.
Priyansh Arya - 103
Rookie PBKS batter Priyansh Arya smashed 103 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 245.23 against Chennai Superkings (CSK) on 8 April 2025. He hammered seven fours and nine sixes during his knock.
Ishan Kishan - 106
Ishan Kishan scored 106 off 47 balls at a strike rate of 225.53 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 23 March 2025. He whacked 11 fours and six sixes during his time at the crease.
Abhishek Sharma - 141
Abhishek Sharma scored a blistering 141 off 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 12 April 2025. He blasted 14 fours and 10 sixes during his show with the bat.