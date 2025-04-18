Advertisment
7 Highest Individual Scorers in IPL 2025

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

The seven highest individual scorers of IPL 2025 ft Abhishek Sharma, Priyansh Arya, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

Umang Bafna
All Photo Credits: AFP
All Photo Credits: AFP
Karun Nair
1/7

Karun Nair - 89

DC batter Karun Nair scored 89 off 40 balls at a strike rate of 222.50 against Mumbai Indians (MI) on 13 April 2025. He smashed 12 fours and five sixes in his innings.

KL Rahul
2/7

KL Rahul - 93

KL Rahul scored 93 off 53 balls at a strike rate of 175.47 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 10 April 2025. He hit seven fours and six sixes in his explosive innings.

Quinton de Kock KKR
3/7

Quinton de Kock - 97

KKR gloveman Quinton de Kock smashed 97 off 61 balls at a strike rate of 159.01 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 26 March 2025. He hit eight fours and six sixes in his innings.

Shreyas Iyer
4/7

Shreyas Iyer - 97

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer followed closely with 97 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 230.95 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on 25 March 2025. He smashed five fours and nine gigantic sixes in his innings.

Priyansh Arya
5/7

Priyansh Arya - 103

Rookie PBKS batter Priyansh Arya smashed 103 off 42 balls at a strike rate of 245.23 against Chennai Superkings (CSK) on 8 April 2025. He hammered seven fours and nine sixes during his knock.

Ishan Kishan
6/7

Ishan Kishan - 106

Ishan Kishan scored 106 off 47 balls at a strike rate of 225.53 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on 23 March 2025. He whacked 11 fours and six sixes during his time at the crease.

Abhishek Sharma
7/7

Abhishek Sharma - 141

Abhishek Sharma scored a blistering 141 off 55 balls at a strike rate of 256.36 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 12 April 2025. He blasted 14 fours and 10 sixes during his show with the bat.

