CONMEBOL fines Argentina's Racing and Uruguay's Nacional due to racist insults

CONMEBOL has fined Argentine team Racing Club and Uruguay's Nacional for racist behaviour by their fans during Copa Libertadores matches against Brazilian sides Flamengo and Internacional. Racing were fined $100,000 by CONMEBOL after their fans made racist gestures towards fans of the opposing team during a 1-1 draw with Flamengo on May 4.

Brazilian media reported that Nacional fans waved bananas at Internacional players and imitated monkeys during the 2-2 draw in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre. CONMEBOL said in its disciplinary report that objects thrown by Nacional fans during the match hit five supporters of the home team.