Clinical Daniil Medvedev cruises into Australian Open fourth round after beating Botic van de Zandschulp

World number two Daniil Medvedev swept aside Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open and stay on track for a second successive Grand Slam title.

Van de Zandschulp, ranked 57th in the world, was the only player to take a set off the Russian when the pair met in their previous meeting at last year`s U.S. Open, which Medvedev went on to win for his first major title.

Medvedev, the highest-ranked player remaining in the men`s draw due to the absence of Serb Novak Djokovic, made it look easy on Saturday, breaking his opponent`s serve four times in the match to win under two hours at the Margaret Court Arena.

The 2021 Melbourne Park finalist will meet either Australian wildcard Christopher O`Connell or American Maxime Cressy for a place in the quarter-finals.