Cincinnati Masters: Daniil Medvedev downs Van de Zandschulp to enter R3; Carlos Alcaraz defeats McDonald

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev started his Western & Southern Open campaign on a winning note as he defeated Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands on Tuesday. The World No. 1 faced a tough test against the Dutch. He made a fast start behind an instant break but had to survive the second set to secure a 6-4, 7-5 victory and advance to the third round in Cincinnati. The second set of the match was hard fought, Medvedev built a lead of a set and a break but immediately surrendered his advantage as van de Zandschulp levelled at 3-3 in the second.

The top seed survived thanks to an error from his opponent, then broke for the third time in the match as van de Zandschulp double-faulted three times on serve at 5-all."The second set was not that clean," ATP.com quoted Medvedev as saying. "The first set was great. Everything was working. I had three games where I had break points but managed to break in the first game, which was enough," said Medvedev, who surrendered a break advantage and saved a set point on serve in the set. "The second set was going not that bad. He was not serving especially well today, doing a lot of double faults. So I tried to keep pressure and use my chances. Actually, in return, I feel like I did a good job. Two breaks on these fast courts are enough to win and I should have done a little bit better on my serve. But the first match is tricky and I`m happy that I managed to go through, and hopefully I will raise my level in the next matches," he added.

ALSO READ | Serena Williams beaten by Raducanu at WTA Cincinnati Masters

He will next face Montreal quarter-finalist Tommy Paul or Denis Shapovalov, with a potential rematch with Kyrgios looming in the quarter-finals. On the other hand Spanish teen sensation, Carlos Alcaraz produced a dominant performance against Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2 to earn his first win in his second Cincinnati appearance."I`m really happy with the performance today. One of the goals in this tournament is to grow with the pressure... to enjoy as I did at the beginning of the year and last year. To enjoy playing great tennis, to try to be relaxed. I think in this round I did it and I`m really happy with it," Carlos Alcaraz said.