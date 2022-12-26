Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante to unite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr: Reports

There have been reports of Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr after his fallout with Manchester United. While the 37-year-old striker has had a tough time in the last few months, with his strained relations with Man United manager Erik Ten Hag and the Old Trafford club owners, the Portugal star has also not found it easy to find a suitable club.

With the Al-Nassr looking set to be Ronaldo's new home, there are reports that Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is also set to join the Portuguese striker. According to The Mirror, the 31-year-old Frenchman is out of contract following the end of the season. Thus, he could move on a free transfer in search of a new challenge despite him wanting to remain firm in London.

Kante has been one of the top performers for Chelsea ever since he became a part of the club in 2016, from Leicester City. Nonetheless, he hasn't been featured on many occasions for the club in recent times. In the ongoing season, he has played just twice for Chelsea as he is no longer reliably fit and even missed the Qatar World Cup, where France ended as runners-up.