'Chants and flares': Polish fans rent cranes to cheer for racing team amid pandemic

Poland is known for its enthusiasm in sports but here are few fans in the country who went beyond their way to support their favourite racing team.

These fans rented 18 cranes to watch the game while following the norms of social distancing due to coronavirus pandemic.

They had come to support team Motor Lublin who was up against team GKM Grudziaz at local track racing event last week.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few seats were made available for spectators in the stadium. So these fans rented these cranes to watch the event and support their team.

Pictures and videos of the fans standing on the cranes to enjoy a bird’s eye view of the game made rounds on social media. In pictures, you can see cranes standing outside the stadium carrying fans in a group of four. These fans were seen chanting and setting off flares as Motor Lublin defeated the visiting team by 58-32.