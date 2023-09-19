Champions League: Erik ten Hag faces heat from fans as Manchester United gear up for Bayern Munich clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is starting to feel the heat from frustrated fans of the Red Devils after a disastrous start to the season has left hopes of Premier League glory already looking forlorn.

For the first time in the Premier League era United have lost three of their opening five games and face a daunting task to open their Champions League campaign away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Ten Hag had been sheltered from criticism in the early weeks of the campaign as supporters concentrated their anger towards a series of off-field issues.

Despite the fans' desire to see them gone, the Glazer family appear to have put a process to sell the club on hold.

Brazilian winger Antony has been given a leave of absence to fight domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, United decided Mason Greenwood had no future at Old Trafford last month despite abuse charges against the 21-year-old being dropped.

Ten Hag was credited for returning United to the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League last season and ending the club's six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup.

However, he was the target for a chorus of boos when he substituted new signing Rasmus Hojlund midway through the second-half of Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Brighton.

The Dutch coach tried to spin that moment into a positive show of support for Hojlund, who was making his home debut after a £64 million ($79 million) move from Atalanta.

The Dane has only recently returned to fitness and Ten Hag could ill afford to lose another key player by forcing him to play 90 minutes too soon.

But United's bet on the 20-year coming good in the long run could face a backlash should they be undone by Harry Kane in Germany.

Despite their need for a striker, United never tested Tottenham's resolve for the England captain, who instead joined Bayern in a 100 million euro ($110 million, £86 million) deal.

Kane has hit the ground running with four goals in as many starts, while Hojlund is yet to find the net for United.

