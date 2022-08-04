Brittney Griner trial: Basketballer's lawyer says some of her case files were drawn up in violation of law

Alexander Boikov, a lawyer of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who is awaiting sentencing on drugs charges in Russia, said on Thursday during closing arguments in her trial that some of the case files in relation to Griner were drawn up in violation of the law.

A Russian state prosecutor has asked for 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who was convicted of bringing cannabis into Russia. Griner`s defence team have requested a more lenient sentence.

Griner, on Thursday, asked a Russian court not to "end my life" as prosecutors requested she be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison on drug smuggling charges. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that your ruling doesn't end my life here," she told the court in the town of Khimki just outside Moscow.