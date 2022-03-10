British board bans fighters from Russia and Belarus in wake of Ukraine crisis

Professional boxing`s British governing body said on Thursday it would not allow boxers registered or licensed in Russia and Belarus to fight in Britain. The British Boxing Board of Control`s statement follows global sporting sanctions in response to Russia`s invasion of Ukraine.

No major professional fights in Britain are currently scheduled involving boxers from Russia or Belarus.

Russian light-heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol is due to fight Mexican Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in a high-profile WBA title fight in Las Vegas on May 7, a bout that has faced calls for cancellation.

Ukraine`s former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, whose older brother Vitali is mayor of Kyiv, told the BBC this week that the fight should not be allowed to proceed.