Brazil legend Pele says he remains ‘strong’ amid reports of him getting shifted to end-of-life care

Following earlier reports on Saturday that stated football great Pele has stopped responding to chemotherapy in his fight against bowel cancer, the world went into a frenzy. In an Instagram post later in the day, Pele said he remains ‘strong’ and is grateful for all the good wishes coming his way across the world. The Brazilian legend, Pele, who got hospitalised in Sao Paulo early this week for treatment of cancer and respiratory infection, urged everyone to remain calm and stay positive after a medical report showed his health is stable.

"I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual," Pele said in an Instagram post. "I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy".

At the Albert Einstein Hospital where Pele is currently admitted, the latest reports that were out on Saturday clearly said Pele has responded well to the treatment for a respiratory infection, and that his situation had not worsened in the past 24 hours.

"He is still undergoing treatment and remains in stable condition," the doctors said.

As the world prayed for Pele, French striker and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe tweeted, "Pray for the King", while England captain Harry Kane also passed on best wishes and good health to the legend saying, "We send our best wishes to him and his family as well. (He is an) inspiration amongst our game, incredible footballer, incredible person."

Not only this but the Torch tower in Doha was also lit up on Saturday with a message saying "get well soon" along with a picture of his face.