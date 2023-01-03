Bizarre! Masters invite sent to the wrong Scott Stallings

American golfer Scott Stallings' invite to compete at this year's Masters took a little longer than expected to arrive after it was sent to another man by the same name. Stallings said he had been checking his mailbox "five times a day" in anticipation of receiving the coveted green envelope when he received a message via social media from the other Stallings. "Hi Scott. My name is Scott Stallings as well and I'm from Georgia," the man wrote. "My wife's name is Jennifer too! I received a FedEx today from the Masters inviting me to play in the Masters Tournament April 6-9, 2023. I'm 100% sure this is NOT for me. I play but wow! Nowhere near your level.