Billionaires club sees new addition with Tiger Woods joining Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Tiger Woods remains a big name in the sporting fraternity. At 46, his stocks have not yet gone down despite having a very lengthy and topsy-turvy career. Recently, Woods added another feather to his illustrious hat by joining Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at least $1 billion, business magazine Forbes reported.

Woods -- the 15-times major winner -- has made over a whopping $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and other ventures, as per the Forbes.

For the unversed, the 46-year-old Woods is levelled with Sam Snead for the most wins on the PGA Tour with 82. However, the Forbes pointed out that his winnings from golf comprise less than 10% of his career earnings. Thus, the bulk of his net worth is courtesy of endorsements with some top brands such as Nike and Rolex. The veteran American professional golfer has achieved billionaire status despite not even being involved in the Saudi-backed and cash-rich LIV Golf Invitational Series, which has made heads turn recently.

ALSO READ | LA Lakers superstar LeBron James creates history, becomes 1st active NBA player worth $1 billion

Earlier, the six-times NBA champion Jordan was the first athlete to reach the elite club. He was followed by four-times NBA champion LeBron James in early June after the magazine estimated the Los Angeles Lakers superstar's worth at $1 billion. He, thus, became the first active NBA player worth $1 billion.