/Big moves, bigger money: Delhi GM Open back with record prize

The Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament returns for its 21st edition after a two-year hiatus with a record prize pool. The marquee event will run from June 7 to 14.

This tournament has earned a reputation as a breeding ground for future champions. Past winners and participants include the likes of Arjun Erigaisi, Aravindh Chithambaram, R. Praggnanandhaa and World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, who earned his final GM norm here.

This year, S.L. Narayanan, India’s highest-rated participant, will headline the event. He’ll be joined by several experienced names including Diptayan Ghosh and Abhijeet Gupta.

"For many young players, this tournament is their first serious test at the GM level. It provides a rare blend of global competition on home soil, enabling them to earn norms, build confidence, and understand the rigorous of high-level chess. In that sense, it’s not just a tournament, it’s a launchpad for future champions," Bharat Chauhan, the President of Delhi Chess Association, told WION.

Record Prize Pool and Expanded Format

This year’s prize fund represents a 168 percent increase from last year and is distributed across three categories:

Category A, open to all internationally rated players, carries a ₹51 lakh ($61,000) prize pool. The top three will take home ₹7 lakh ($8,400), ₹6 lakh ($7,200), and ₹5 lakh ($6,000), respectively, with each of the top 10 finishers receiving ₹1 lakh ($1,200) or more. Special prizes of ₹1 lakh ($1,200) will be also awarded to the Best Female Player and Best Foreign Player.

Category B is for players rated below 1900, and Category C is for those below 1700. Both carry prize pools of ₹35 lakh ($42,000) each.

All matches will be played under FIDE rules using the Swiss system format across 10 rounds in each section.

Category A games will use a classical time control of 90 minutes plus a 30-second increment per move.

Categories B and C will follow rapid formats with time controls of 60+30 and 30+30 minutes respectively.

Entry is free for titled players, including Grandmasters, International Masters, Women Grandmasters, and Women International Masters.

"The substantial rise in the prize pool is a reflection of the tournament’s growing stature and the rising interest in chess across India. This increase has been made possible thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, government partners, and the chess community at large. It underscores the fact that chess is no longer seen as a niche sport but a mainstream pursuit that deserves recognition and investment. This growth mirrors the expanding ecosystem in India, where corporate backing, media visibility, and grassroots interest are all aligning to take Indian chess to the next level," Chauhan added.

Beyond financial incentives, organizers have raised the bar in terms of quality and inclusivity. From upgraded playing conditions to international arbitration standards, the event aims to deliver a world-class experience.

"We already have over 2000 players from more than 25 countries, making it one of the largest open chess events in the world. Additionally, the enhanced playing conditions, greater international participation, and a special focus on fair play and player welfare highlight our commitment to excellence. This edition also emphasizes inclusivity, offering opportunities for all levels, from budding players to seasoned grandmasters, making it a true celebration of chess."

India’s Chess Boom

Chess in India has been riding a remarkable wave of popularity, propelled by landmark moments like Gukesh’s victory over Magnus Carlsen. This surge is reflected in increased sponsorship, growing grassroots participation, and media attention.

"We are witnessing a golden era for chess, both globally and in India. Moments like Gukesh defeating Carlsen have captivated not just chess fans but the entire nation. Globally, chess is growing faster than ever, thanks to digital platforms and increased media engagement. In India, the sport is becoming aspirational, more children are taking it up, more parents are supporting it, and more institutions are investing in it. I believe India is on the cusp of becoming a chess superpower, not just in terms of top players, but also in infrastructure, innovation, and global influence," Chauhan remarked.