Beijing Olympics organiser says 24 new COVID-19 cases amongst games-related personnel on Feb 6

Six new COVID-19 cases were detected at the Beijing Games on Sunday. Photograph:( AFP )
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organising Committee said on Monday that 24 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 6.
Eleven of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
Thirteen others were among those already in the “closed-loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.