BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly confirms biopic, shares heartfelt note on his journey in gentlemen's game

India's former captain and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has confirmed his biopic is on the cards. The news regarding a feature film being made on the former Team India skipper was doing the rounds for quite a while. On Thursday (September 9), the 49-year-old announced that his biopic will be out soon and is set to be produced by Luv Films.

Ganguly took to his official Instagram handle to share the development with one and all. He penned a heartfelt note on the gentlemen's game and how it has contributed in his growth and stature. He wrote, "Cricket has been my life, it gave confidence and ability to walk forward with my head held high, a journey to be cherished. Thrilled that Luv Films will produce a biopic on my journey and bring it to life for the big screen."

On the other hand, Luv Films -- the production house founded by filmmaker Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg -- also shared the film announcement on Instagram. "We are thrilled to announce that Luv Films will produce Dada Sourav Ganguly's biopic," the statement read. "We are honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility and look forward to a great innings," the producers further said.

Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan's names have come forward regarding who might play the titular role in Ganguly's biopic. However, nothing has been finalised regarding the casting of the movie.

Ganguly - 'Dada of Indian cricket'

Ganguly made his international debut in 1996 and retired in 2008. During his 12-year-long career, he amassed 18,575 runs with 38 tons and 107 half-centuries. He became a household name during his captaincy stint, where he led India to the 2002 Natwest Trophy, 2003 ODI World Cup final whereas India drew away Tests in Australia, England and won a Test series in Pakistan in 2004. In addition, the Men in Blue were declared joint-winners in the 2002 Champions Trophy under his leadership.

The current BCCI chief backed a plethora of youngsters during his captaincy, most of whom became big names in Indian cricket; such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, MS Dhoni, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, etc.

Since late 2019, Ganguly is serving as the BCCI President.