Bangladesh attain unwanted record on opening day of 1st Test vs hosts West Indies

Bangladesh on Thursday registered the record of getting six ducks in a single innings. Bangladesh achieved this unwanted record during the ongoing second Test against West Indies, here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where they got bundled out at 103.Lasting less than a session and a half in North Sound, Bangladesh narrowly avoided a fourth double-figure score in the current World Test Championship cycle, unable to deal with the West Indies` fast-bowling artillery.

With six ducks in their innings, Bangladesh now have three of the seven Test innings with the dreaded half-dozen of noughts, crumbling to 103 all out. Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph scalped three wickets each while Kemar Roach, and Kyle Mayers took two wickets each.

ALSO READ | 'I knew this could be a game-changing moment' - Rahane recalls mix-up with Virat Kohli in Adelaide Test

At Stumps on Day 1, West Indies` score read at 95/2, with Kraigg Brathwaite (42*) and Nkrumah Bonner (12*) standing unbeaten at the crease.Bangladesh skipper was the only saving grace as his knock of 51 runs off 67 balls, took them across the 100-run mark. West Indies will be resuming Day 2 at 95/2, just eight runs shy of Bangladesh`s first innings total.