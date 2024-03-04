BAN vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming: How to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I LIVE on mobile, TV in India

BAN vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming: Bangladesh will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is, starting Monday (Mar 4). Sylhet Internation Stadium will host all three T20Is between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka will be without their regular T20I skipper, Wanindu Hasaranga, for the first two games due to his two-match suspension. In his absence, Charith Asalanka will lead the team.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have clashed in 13 T20I matches. Sri Lanka holds the upper hand in their T20I rivalry as they have won nine of these matches, while Bangladesh has won four.

BAN vs SL 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match:

When is the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will clash in a three-match T20I series starting Monday (Mar 4). The 2nd T20I is on Wednesday (Mar 6) and 3rd T20I is on Saturday (Mar 9).

What time will the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match start?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on Monday (Mar 4) will begin at 05:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live on TV in India?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will not be televised in India.

How can I watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live in India?

FanCode app has the rights to broadcast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20I series live in India.

How can I watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live in Sri Lanka?

Dialog will host the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live in Sri Lanka.

How can I watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live in Bangladesh?

T Sports and G TV will telecast the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match in Bangladesh. Fans can also watch the match on Rabbitholebd and T Sports app.

How can I watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live in North America?

In North America, the BAN vs SL 1st T20I match will be available for live streaming on Willow TV.

BAN vs SL 1st T20I Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Anamul Haque Enam, N Sheikh, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Sri Lanka: N Dickwella, K Mendis (wk), S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka (C), A Mathews, D de Silva, D Shanaka, D Madushanka, M Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, B Fernando