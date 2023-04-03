BAN vs IRE Test match live streaming: Where to watch Bangladesh vs Ireland Test match live on mobile & laptop?

BAN vs IRE Test match live streaming: Bangladesh and Ireland are gearing up for the one-match Test series starting Tuesday, April 4. The series comes after Bangladesh thrashed the visitors in ODI and T20 series earlier. This is Ireland’s fourth international Test match, and Bangladesh is expected to register an easy win. Zakir Hasan will not be playing in this match due to illness, although he played well against India. The Bangla Tigers' middle order, which is composed of Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, is very effective.

On the other hand, Andrew Balbirnie will be the key player for Ireland. Two of their other important players have been Harry Tector and Curtis Campher. Additionally, Mark Adair and Andy McBrine have a tonne of expertise.

BAN vs IRE live streaming details (1st Test match)

The BAN vs IRE T20 1st Test match won’t be televised live in India. The only way viewers can watch the match is through the FanCode app and website. In Bangladesh, viewers can watch the match on GTV. For viewers in the Caribbean Islands, the match will be available on ESPN.

BAN vs IRE Test match details

The only Test match between Bangladesh and Ireland will be played on Tuesday, April 4. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur at 9:30 AM IST. Live streaming of the match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IRE Test match playing XI (Predicted)

Bangladesh playing XI

Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam.

Ireland playing XI

James McCollum, Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, and Benjamin White.

BAN vs IRE Test match full squad

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Litton Das (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Mominul Haque, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hasan Shanto, Shadman Islam, Shoriful Islam.

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (c), Peter Moor (wk), Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Murray Commins, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Ben White.

When will BAN vs IRE Test match be played?

BAN vs IRE Test match will start from Tuesday, April 4.

Where will BAN vs IRE Test match be played?

BAN vs IRE Test match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will BAN vs IRE Test match start?

BAN vs IRE Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST.