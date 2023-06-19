Avesh Khan reveals how he tackled injury in IPL 2023
Story highlights
Avesh Khan disclosed that he had to bowl in the initial phase of this year’s IPL with stitches in his web. In nine matches of this season’s tournament, the Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler bagged eight wickets.
Avesh Khan disclosed that he had to bowl in the initial phase of this year’s IPL with stitches in his web. In nine matches of this season’s tournament, the Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler bagged eight wickets.
Having picked up 18 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, Avesh Khan was expected to shine in the competition this time. But injury issues knackered Avesh’s chances of exhibiting stupendous bowling in IPL 2023. Playing just nine matches in this year’s competition, the Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler could only manage to secure eight wickets. In an interaction with the Indian Express, Avesh revealed that he had to bowl in the initial phase of the tournament with stitches in his web. The 26-year-old also disclosed that Lucknow head coach Andy Flower was quite impressed to see his great level of dedication to the game. According to the above-mentioned outlet, Lucknow bowling coach Morne Morkel had even suggested him how to set up a batsman.
“I had stitches in my web, and still I bowled in initial IPL games. He openly said that he likes my attitude that puts the team above everything else. I took a painkiller and took an injection in my hand, and everyone praised me after the game,” Avesh Khan recalled.
A Look at numbers
The IPL 2021 campaign had turned out to be a stellar one for Avesh Khan. He had capped off the IPL 2021 season after picking up 24 wickets. Brilliance in IPL paved the way for Avesh’s international debut. The Indore-born played his first match in Team India jersey during a T20I match against West Indies in February last year. In T20I cricket, Avesh has so far claimed 13 wickets having played 15 matches.
Avesh Khan earned his maiden ODI call-up five months later. On his ODI debut, Avesh played against West Indies in July 2022. He has so far represented Indian cricket team in five games in the 50-overs format. In international cricket, Avesh was last seen in action against South Africa in October last year.
IPL career
Avesh Khan had made his IPL debut in 2017. But he failed to earn a regular start in the competition. The real breakthrough came in 2021 when he stunned everyone by bagging 24 wickets. Avesh continued his brilliance in the next season by claiming 18 wickets. The IPL 2023 journey, however, proved to be quite an unimpressive one for him. Overall, Avesh has so far claimed 55 wickets after playing 47 games in the history of the IPL.