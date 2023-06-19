Avesh Khan reveals how he tackled injury in IPL 2023

Having picked up 18 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, Avesh Khan was expected to shine in the competition this time. But injury issues knackered Avesh’s chances of exhibiting stupendous bowling in IPL 2023. Playing just nine matches in this year’s competition, the Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler could only manage to secure eight wickets. In an interaction with the Indian Express, Avesh revealed that he had to bowl in the initial phase of the tournament with stitches in his web. The 26-year-old also disclosed that Lucknow head coach Andy Flower was quite impressed to see his great level of dedication to the game. According to the above-mentioned outlet, Lucknow bowling coach Morne Morkel had even suggested him how to set up a batsman.

“I had stitches in my web, and still I bowled in initial IPL games. He openly said that he likes my attitude that puts the team above everything else. I took a painkiller and took an injection in my hand, and everyone praised me after the game,” Avesh Khan recalled. A Look at numbers The IPL 2021 campaign had turned out to be a stellar one for Avesh Khan. He had capped off the IPL 2021 season after picking up 24 wickets. Brilliance in IPL paved the way for Avesh’s international debut. The Indore-born played his first match in Team India jersey during a T20I match against West Indies in February last year. In T20I cricket, Avesh has so far claimed 13 wickets having played 15 matches.