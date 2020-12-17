Australian Open to commence on February 8: ATP

ATP Tour on Thursday released an update of its calendar for 2021 revising the first seven weeks of the season and announced that the Australian Open will kick-off on February 8, three weeks later than scheduled.

The main draw of the Australian Open was originally about to commence on January 18, however, the organisers of Tennis Australia have been in drawn-out negotiations with local government over Covid-19 health measures.

Tennis Australia was not immediately available for comment.

According to ATP release, men’s qualifying for the Australian Open would take place in Doha from January 10-13 before players relocated to Melbourne to enter quarantine.

The ATP tournament that was supposed to be held in Adelaide but has been moved to Melbourne to be played in the week commencing January 31 alongisde another men’s tournament in the city.

A shortened version of the ATP Cup men’s team tournament will take place in Melbourne from February 1-5 before the Grand Slam begins on the following Monday.

The Tennis season will kickoff with tournaments in Delray Beach, Florida and Antalya in Turkey before preparations for Melbourne Park begin.