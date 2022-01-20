Australian Open: Taro Daniel mauls Andy Murray in second round

Andy Murray`s long-awaited return to the Australian Open was brought to a disappointing end in the second round on Thursday when the three-times Grand Slam champion was ushered out of the tournament 6-4 6-4 6-4 by world number 120 Taro Daniel.

Perhaps still feeling the effects of his gruelling five-set battle in the opening round on Tuesday, the 34-year-old Scot looked out of sorts as his inspired Japanese opponent bounced along the baseline firing winner after winner.

Former world number one Murray showed no more than flashes of the brilliant tennis that got him to five Australian Open finals as he made 34 unforced errors over the first two sets on John Cain Arena.

To the delight of the crowd, Murray edged ahead at 2-0 in the third set but Daniel broke back immediately and 45 minutes later had booked his first Grand Slam third-round tie against Steve Johnson or Jannik Sinner.