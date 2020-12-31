Australia vs India women's ODI series postponed due to COVID

Reuters
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 31, 2020, 02.30 PM(IST)

Australia beats India by 85 runs to lift the T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Australia-India women’s ODI series slated for next month has been postponed to next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

The Australia-India women’s ODI series slated for next month has been postponed to next season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

CA boss Nick Hockley said Australia would host India’s women next season with three extra Twenty20 internationals added to the schedule on top of the three ODIs originally earmarked for January.

“We had initially hoped to play India this summer, however the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season,” Hockley said in a media release.

Australia are currently hosting the India men’s team in a four-test series.

Australia defeated India in the women’s T20 World Cup final in March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground the last time the teams met.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Dec 26, 2020 | 1st Test
Pakistan in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
NZ
(155.0 ov) 431
(45.3 ov) 180/5 dec
VS
PAK
239 (102.2 ov)
271 (123.3 ov)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
Full Scorecard →
Dec 26, 2020 | 1st Test
Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
SA
(142.1 ov) 621
VS
SL
396 (96.0 ov)
180 (46.1 ov)
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App