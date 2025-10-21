/Aussie Matt Short confident of bowlers doing 'same again' to Kohli at hunting ground Adelaide

Virat Kohli grabbed a duck on his ODI return during the first of three-match series against Australia in Perth and Aussie Matt Short is confident of the bowlers doing the 'same again' in Adelaide. The second ODI of the series is at Kohli's most favorite ground in the world on October 23. The Indian batter has scored five hundreds across formats in Adelaide - the most for him at any ground in the world. Kohli would desperately be hoping to put behind the eight-ball duck horror behind him when he takes the field on Thursday in the second 50-over match as India would strive to keep the series alive.

Short says Australia ready to keep Kohli quiet in Adelaide

"Some of the guys like 'Hoff' (Josh Hazlewood) and 'Starcy' (Mitchell Starc), they have bowled a lot against him, they know what they're doing. In Perth they sort of let the conditions do all the work, a bit of swing and nip on the wicket, so I'm sure they'll do the same again," said Short as reported by cricket.com.au. Along with Kohli, Rohit Sharma had also failed to score runs in Perth as India lost the match by seven wickets. Both the players are making a comeback to international cricket for the first time since India's title-winning Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in March earlier this year.

Kohli's record in Adelaide, Australia