Aus vs WI: Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell star in consolation win for visitors in 3rd T20I
Story highlights
Aus vs WI: Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell starred in a convincing win for West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Tuesday (Feb 13). Australia clinch the series 2-1 as preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup intensifies.
After conceding an unassailable lead to Australia in the three-match T20I series, visitors West Indies beat Mitchell Marsh & Co. by 37 runs in the final game on Tuesday (Feb 13) to earn a consolation win. West Indies, opting to bat first in Perth, were reeling at 79 for 5 before Sherfane Rutherford's 40-ball 67, laced with 5 fours and 5 sixes, and Andre Russell's 29-ball 71, including 7 sixes, took the Men in Maroon to 220 for 6. In reply, the home side only managed 183 for 5 with David Warner top-scoring with an impressive 43-ball 81. With this, Australia take the series 2-1.
Early in the game, Rovman Powell-led Windies were struggling to gain momentum in their innings with regular fall of wickets. However, Rutherford-Russell put on a majestic 139-run sixth-wicket stand where the duo attacked Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Adam Zampa and Jason Behrendroff to all parts of the ground in the end overs to take the Windies to a mighty total. Rutherford was slow to kickoff but played an impressive knock to bring up his maiden T20I fifty whereas Dre Russ turned the heat in the final overs with his big-hitting.
In reply, Warner kept Aussies in the hunt. At the halfway stage, Australia were in with a chance; being 98 for 1. Nonetheless, the required run-rate was already over 12 and as soon as Warner fell for 81, the run-chase lost steam. West Indies came back into the contest with some tight overs along with also picking up wickets. Roston Chase (2 for 19) and Romario Shepherd (2 for 31) stood tall with the ball as the Windies restricted Australia to 183 for 5, despite some big hits from Tim David (12-ball 41*), to lose by 37 runs.
With this, Australia won the T20Is 2-1 after inflicting a clean sweep in the three ODIs. West Indies managed to draw the two Tests, 1-1, but fell way behind in the white-ball leg of the tour. West Indies end their tour Down Under with two wins from eight games.