/AUS vs SA: Ex-Aussie Warner laments 'empty stands, no atmosphere' for second Test

Former Australia batter David Warner has lamented the sparse crowd during the ongoing second Test between Australia and South Africa, the top two-ranked Test teams, in Gqeberha. The Test, which started on Sunday (Oct 18), was marred by rain delays, with only 43 overs being bowled across the first two days. The Test saw 88.1 overs being bowled on Day 3 (Oct 20), which was a weekday and might have played a role in the low turnout of fans in the stands. Warner, however, called the low turnout a "harsh reality" and questioned the status of the format.

Warner laments low turnout of fans in South Africa

The two sides are facing each other in a Test series for the first time in South Africa since the infamous Sandpapergate scandal, which also involved Warner. This is also South Africa's first Test series at home since winning the 2023–25 WTC title, also against Australia.

"We keep hearing how important Test cricket is, but where are the fans in South Africa?" Warner wrote on X. "Empty stands, no atmosphere, and we’re supposed to believe the format is thriving? You can’t keep calling Test cricket the pinnacle of the game if no one turns up to watch it. Harsh reality, but someone has to say it. Pathetic," he added.

Where is the Test headed?

After the rain interruption on the first two days, Australia were on top at the start of Day 3, with South Africa at 92/5. The third day, however, saw a sensational hundred from skipper Temba Bavuma (179) as he added 132 runs with Marco Jansen (85) for the seventh wicket and 183 with Simon Harmer (82) for the eighth wicket before South Africa declared their innings at 425/9.