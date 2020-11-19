AUS vs IND: Harbhajan Singh names 2 batsmen who can fill void left by Virat Kohli

Skipper and prolific batsman Virat Kohli's departure after the first Test will be a big blow to India for their remainder of the Tour in Australia. However, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that the void left by Kohli could be filled by these two batsmen.

"Virat Kohli is coming back after the first Test but this open the window of opportunity for someone like KL Rahul, who is coming back in the Test team. Virat Kohli is a big player and he has scored runs whenever he has toured Australia, his absence will be missed but this is an opportunity for players to step in," Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead the team after Kohli's departure. Rohit Sharma has also been added to the squad. Last season, Pujara was successful against Australia as he smashed 521 runs. KL Rahul has had a successful IPL season. The KXIP skipper was the Orange Cap holder.

"Virat Kohli's absence should be seen in this manner. KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara are big players and they have an opportunity to prove themselves. I think Team India has it in them but the fact that Virat Kohli is there or not should be forgotten. The team should just remember that they are in Australia to win and repeat what they did the last time," Harbhajan said.