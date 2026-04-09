/Augusta Masters: 4 hole-in-shots in Par 3 contest including a historic one for Keegan Bradley - WATCH

The Masters week has started with the traditional Par 3 contest which was won by Englishman Aaron Pai on Wednesday (Apr 8). The contest, however, saw much more drama including several holes-in-one shots. Among those who aced the holes were Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, and Keegan Bradley. The nine-hole course is Wednesday tradition of the Augusta Masters dating back to 1960 when Sam Snead won the inaugural contest. Both, players competing in the tournament and former champions are invited to play the thrilling contest. No Par 3 contest winner, however, has ever won the Masters. Have a look at the holes-in-one shots at Par 3 contest:

Justin Thomas aces second hole

Justin Thomas, the 32-yer-old American, who has two PGA Championships to his name (2017 and 2022), started by acing the second hole 15 minutes into the contest. As soon as the ball went inside the hole, he was ecstatic and immediately made 'money' gestures towards Jordan Spieth and Max Homa with whom he had made an apparent friendly bet. Have a look at the shot:

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Wyndham Clark aces hole no. 7

Wyndham Clark, the 2023 US Open champ, aced at hole no. 7 from 109 yards for the contest's second hole-in-one. This is the first time the hole has been aced since Lucas Glover did it back in 2024. Have a look at the shot:

Keegan Bradley aces hole no. 8

Keegan Bradley, who had won the PGA championship in 2011, was right behind Clark and aced hole no. 8. It was third hole-in-shot of the day and second in as many years for Bradley, who now is the first player in the history to ace holes in two back-to-back years. Have a look at the historic shot:

Tommy Fleetwood aces one too