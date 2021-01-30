Atletico's Carrasco, Hermoso test positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid's Brazilian defender Filipe Luis (L) celebrates. Photograph:( AFP )
Both players have made 15 league appearances for Atletico and started last week`s 3-1 win over Valencia, their seventh consecutive league victory.
Atletico Madrid duo Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso have tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga leaders said on Saturday.
A statement from Atletico said Belgian winger Carrasco and Spanish defender Hermoso have been isolating at home since Friday and will miss Sunday`s trip to Cadiz.
Both players have made 15 league appearances for Atletico and started last week`s 3-1 win over Valencia, their seventh consecutive league victory.
Diego Simeone`s side have a seven-point lead at the top of the standings.