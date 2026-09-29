/Asian Games 2026: Shooter Neeru Dhanda sets Asian record to clinch India’s first individual gold

India's Neeru Dhanda shot for history on Tuesday (Sep 29) at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Japan, clinching the first individual gold medal for the country at this edition and India's fifth gold overall. Neeru won the women's trap individual gold and became the first Indian woman shooter ever to win a trap or skeet event gold at the Asian Games. She also created a new Asian and Asian Games record with a score of 28 in the final among the top eight players. Before winning the gold, Neeru had also won a silver in the women's trap team event, making it a double-medal day for her.

How Neeru shot for gold in women's individual trap event

Neeru came into the women's trap individual event on the back of the great form she showed in the team event, where she won silver alongside Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer. In the individual qualifying, Neeru shot 24, 24, 24, 23, and 23 in the five rounds for a total of 118 to finish at the top.

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In the final among the top eight shooters, Neeru finished with a total score of 28 (5, 4, 5, 5, and 4) - a new Asian Record - surpassing the previous Asian record of 24. China's Yunong Sun won the silver with a total tally of 26 and Kuwait's hajar Abdulmalik took home the bronze with a totaly tally of 21.

How NRAI officials reacted to Neeru's win

NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "What a day for Indian shooting. Neeru has been in phenomenal form all year, and to see her back up a team silver with an individual gold — and an Asian Games record — in the space of a few hours is truly special. Aashima and Manisha also played their part in getting us on the podium in the team event. This is a proud moment for the sport and for the country."