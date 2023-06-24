Asian Games 2023: BCCI to send women, men’s cricket teams to China

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has finally agreed to send both men's and women's cricket teams to the Asian Games 2023. Due to the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, India will send a B squad for the men’s cricket team for the Asian Games T20 matches. The Board of Control for Cricket will hand over the list of players to the Indian Olympic Association before June 30. BCCI had not committed to sending cricket teams to the 19th edition of the Asian Games as the tournament would clash with the ICC World Cup schedule. But an Indian Express report claims that the board has rethought its stance. The Asian Games will begin on September 23 and will be held in Hangzhou, China till October 8. India will host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will start on October 5. The final of the tournament will be played on November 23.

Indian cricket teams at Asiad 2023





According to a report in Indian Express, the governing body will send the men's B team to the Asian Games as most of the senior star players will be part of India's World Cup squad. Moreover, the Board is expected to name a strong T20 team for the Asian Games due to India’s huge bench strength.





On the other hand, India will field a senior women's team for the Asian Games. The Women in Blue also have a packed year in 2023. First, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will travel to Bangladesh next month for a six-match limited-overs tour. In September, the women’s team will most likely have a chance to host South Africa and avenge the India tour of South Africa.

Indian cricket team’s participation in sporting events





The Indian Women’s cricket team had participated in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, hosted in Birmingham for the first time. The Women in Blue not only gave some amazing performances but also won the silver medal.



Talking of cricket in Asian Games, the sport was first included in the Asian Games in 2010 and was also a part of the 2014 edition. However, cricket was dropped for the Asian Games 2018 edition, which was hosted in Jakarta. It was included in the Asian Games 2022, which was scheduled to take place in September 2022. The event was postponed due China’s zero-covid policy.