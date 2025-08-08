Ashes 2025 | McGrath’s prophecy: Former Aussie player predicts clean sweep for Australia

Former Australian bowler Glenn McGrath foresees England being whitewashed in the 2025-26 Ashes, supporting Australia to win the series 5-0. The ex-Australia bowler, a six-time Ashes winner, always predicts this and did so ahead of the 2023 series, which finished on a 2-2 draw, with the visitors holding on to the urn. England last won an Ashes series in 2015, with two draws and two loss, and have not won a series - or indeed a Test - in Australia since 2010-11.

"It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one - 5-0," McGrath was quoted saying on BBC Radio 5 Live. "I'm very confident with our team. When you've got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty tough. “Plus, that track record England have had, it'd be interesting to see if they can win a Test.”

Australia crushed England 4-0 during England's last tour of the country in 2021-22 and Cummins' team have lost just two of their last 15 at home, winning 11 and drawing two. McGrath admitted there are "issues" with the batting of Australia, which includes their top three unsettled batsmen. Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne are out of form, and opening batsman Sam Konstas is yet to secure his place as the replacement for the retired David Warner.

McGrath predicts these two England players to play key role

But with England's bowling attack also having to "strengthen a little bit", McGrath says the decisive contest will be between the top seven from the tourists and Australia's bowlers, identifying Joe Root and Harry Brook as two men to watch.

"This series will be a big one for Root," said McGrath. "He's never really done that well in Australia, he's not even got a 100 over there, so he'll be keen to get out there. He's in fine form."



Joe Root has made 892 Test runs in Australia, nine of which are half-centuries, but has not yet made a century. He averages 35.68 in Australia, down from his overall average of 51.29, with a top score of 89.

"Brook's the one that I've enjoyed watching," added McGrath. "He just goes out there, plays his game, and takes it on. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early. "Ben Duckett is such an aggressive opener. Zak Crawley would be keen to score a few more runs than he has previously. "It's the top order or top and middle order of England against the Australian fast bowlers and Lyon. That's going to be a big match-up."

