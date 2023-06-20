Ricky Ponting impressed with Ben Stokes’ umbrella field in the Ashes

Australia batter Usman Khawaja came up with a fabulous knock of 141 in the first innings of the opening Ashes Test at the Edgbaston. Khawaja’s brilliant century helped the Aussies in securing a seven-run lead against England. English bowlers worked hard to pick up the wicket of Khawaja and it required a unique field set-up, deployed by Ben Stokes, to dismiss the southpaw. Khawaja was batting on 141 when the English skipper decided to set, what can be called as an umbrella field. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has now opened up on Stokes’ much-talked-about ploy. The World Cup-winning captain revealed that he had never seen such kind of a field placement.

"I don't think I've ever seen a field like that in Test cricket before. There was just an umbrella of fielders around in front of the batsman's face. And it was all about bowling a couple of slower balls and being able to bowl a yorker. And sure enough, Khawaja used his feet, gave himself some room, gave up his stumps, and the yorker knocked his off stump out of the ground. It's fantastic stuff. It's really refreshing for the Test game to see a team play this way and a captain happy to try everything he possibly can," Ricky Ponting was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Three close-in players were placed on the on-side and as many fielders were put on the other side by England captain Ben Stokes. The unorthodox field placement did the trick as Usman Khawaja tried to breach the attacking set-up but the 36-year-old failed in doing so. Khawaja ended up losing his wicket after failing to read Ollie Robinson’s yorker. Khawaja’s spectacular innings comprised 14 boundaries and three sixes. This was Khawaja’s first Test ton on English soil. Overall, he has so far notched up 15 centuries in red-ball cricket. Stuart Broad and Robinson claimed three wickets each in the first innings.