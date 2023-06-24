Ashes 2023: Kevin Pietersen schools Coach Brendon McCullum on Edgbaston loss

England is still reeling from the defeat in the first Ashes Test. Skipper Ben Stokes' decision of having two wickets in hand and declaring the first innings in the opening Test of the series did not go down well with a section of cricket fans and critics. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen broke his silence on Ben Stokes’ questionable move in the first game. Pietersen even recalled going straight to England head coach Brendon McCullum and asking him to explain the decision. The former England batter made the comments during an interaction with ex-England captain Nasser Hussain.



What Kevin Pietersen said

“I love the positivity. But it’s just this series, in particular, that I still need to get my head around. I actually walked up to McCullum on the Saturday and said, ‘Please explain this to me because I don’t understand it’. I have done that my whole career. I gave you a spray in Australia in 2006. I was like, ‘Dude what are you saying and why are you saying this?'" Pietersen said as quoted by Daily Mail. Pietersen, at the same time, admitted that red-ball cricket needs something to turn itself around.



First Ashes Test

England Test skipper Ben Stokes had declared the innings with almost 20 minutes remaining on day one of the first Ashes Test. The decision is still being scrutinised thoroughly. Stokes has defended the move, saying that the team thought of getting a breakthrough at the end of the day.



England lost the nail-biting Edgbaston Test. The visitors clinched a thrilling two-wicket win to secure a 1-0 lead in the Ashes. It was a close fight between the two arch-rivals throughout all five days. Australia had the last laugh after putting up a commendable batting performance on the final day. Aussie captain Pat Cummins stitched a 55-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Nathan Lyon to earn an epic victory for his side. Australia batter Usman Khawaja was adjudged Man of the Match. The southpaw notched a brilliant century in the first innings. In the second innings, Khawaja came up with a courageous knock of 65.



The second Test match between England and Australia is scheduled to start from June 28 at the Lord’s.