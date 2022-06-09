Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey converts to Islam, changes surname

Thomas Partey, Arsenal and Ghana midfielder, has recently announced that he would be converting to Islam, Hence, the footballer is also set to change his surname. The 28-year-old youngster revealed that he will now be using the surname Yakubu, for his wife Sara Bella. Nonetheless, Partey made it clear that he will continue to be known and addressed by his previous name in the football fraternity.

"I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it's the same thing. I'm already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu,” Parety said in a video posted by prominent Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah. He further hilariously added, "I have a girl I love, I know my side chicks will leave me but it's no problem."

The midfielder was seen striking a pose with a Muslim cleric in March 2022. Thus, speculations were rife, since then, about his conversion before he himself came out in the open.

As mentioned, Partey will continue to use his first name Thomas on the back of his club and national team jerseys. The Ghana footballer has been a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal club since his £45 million transfer from Atletico Madrid in 2020. Although he didn't live upto expectations in his maiden season with the Gunners, he made amends and came alive in his second season at the Emirates.

Thus, Partey has soon become a regular in the Gunners' line-up, riding on his passing efficiency and staggering completion rate (which stands at an impressive 86 percent). He, however, has been out of action in the Premier League after he suffered a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace on April 4, 2022.