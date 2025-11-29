/Lionel Messi confirms fourth and final city for his GOAT India tour in latest social media post

Global star and football great Lionel Messi’s GOAT India tour will kick off in the second week of December, and the Argentine captain has an update for his Indian fans. In his latest social media post, Messi confirmed Hyderabad as the latest and final entrant to his four-city tour of India, scheduled to kick off in Kolkata on December 13. The World Cup-winning captain will be in Hyderabad after the Kolkata leg, later proceeding to Mumbai and then to the capital city (New Delhi), where he might also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks’ time!!! I’m happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!” Messi posted.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also took to his social media handle X, welcoming Messi to Hyderabad as part of his GOAT tour. He added that the city cannot wait to open its arms for perhaps the greatest ever, with every fan remaining excited to greet its football hero.

“I look forward to welcoming and hosting G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi in #Hyderabad on December 13. It is an exciting moment for our city and for every football fan who has dreamt of seeing a legend like you on our soil. Hyderabad is ready to host him with warmth, pride and the spirit that defines our people,” Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy posted on X.

Meanwhile, the call to add Hyderabad to Messi’s GOAT tour came in the aftermath of the cancellation of Argentina’s proposed friendly in Kochi, originally scheduled for November 17, as also announced by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. Besides, the latest plan ensured Messi’s much-awaited tour would span across the country's four corners - east (Kolkata), south (Hyderabad), west (Mumbai), and north (New Delhi).



An Indian Express report also confirms that, alongside Messi, the Indian fans will see Argentina great Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul feature in the tour, both of whom share a close bond with Messi.

