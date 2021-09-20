Anurag Thakur to meet state sports ministers twice a year to evaluate progress on infrastructure

The Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday held a meeting with state sports ministers to draw a roadmap for preparing the country`s athletes for the future. "Meeting (with state sports ministers) was held to draw a roadmap to prepare our athletes for future Olympics, Asian Games, & Commonwealth Games. We`ve agreed to meet at least twice a year, to evaluate progress on better infrastructure," Thakur told reporters after the meeting.

"We will also be holding regional meetings in various zones and will be looking at creating a dashboard where the data regarding the sports infrastructure available at block level in each state," he added. Following the major success of the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Thakur interacted with the States and UTs about the ways forward and how they would contribute to the mission to make India a top sporting nation. He was also joined by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik.