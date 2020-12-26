Andy Murray to kick-off 2021 season as Delray Beach Open wildcard

Briton ace Andy Murray is set to begin his 2021 season at the Delray Beach Open next month after accepting a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament, the men's tour said on Saturday.

Murray, who was once world no. 1 has slipped to 122nd in the rankings. He will be joining defending champion Reilly Opelka, top-ranked American John Isner and Canada's Milos Raonic in the Florida field.

The Open is scheduled to be played from January 7-13. It will serve as a preparation for the Australian Open Grand Slam, which will begin three weeks later than scheduled on Feb. 8 due to COVID-19 health and safety measures.

Murray had to undergo hip resurfacing surgery in January last year but returned to win the Antwerp title seven months later -- his first since 2017.

After missing out on most of 2020 season due to complications with his hip and struggled for form on his return after the COVID-19 hiatus, suffering a second-round defeat in the U.S. Open before falling in the opening round at Roland Garros.