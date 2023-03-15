All England Badminton Open: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy advance into second round

India`s HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen registered dominating victories to advance into the second round of the men`s singles event at the All England Open 2023 badminton championships in Birmingham on Tuesday. Prannoy registered a thrilling win over Chinese Taipei`s world No. 24 Wang Tzu Wei 21-19, 22-20 in an opening-round clash that lasted for a 49-minute. The world No. 9 Indian badminton player will meet third-seeded Indonesian, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, in the round of 16.

Prannoy looked in good touch and won the first game 21-19 despite some resistance from Tzu Wei Wang. The advantage changed hands several times during the second game, which was fiercely contested. But a focused HS Prannoy made sure there were no last-minute mistakes by winning the game 22-20.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen, who made the All-England final last year, started slowly but overcame the world No. 5 Chou Tien Chen, also from Chinese Taipei, by a 21-18, 21-19 scoreline. Sen, meanwhile, recovered from a slow start to claim the first game 21-18 against Chou Tien Chen. Sen had the advantage and jumped out to a big lead in the second game, but the Chinese Taipei shuttler, who was seeded fifth in the competition, caught up to tie the score at 10-10. But, the 21-year-old shuttler from India stormed back to win the match in straight games. After three encounters, this was Sen`s first victory over Chen.