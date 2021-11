AIBA's Women's World Boxing Championship postponed, to be held in March 2022

AIBA Women's World Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in Istanbul from December 6-19 has been postponed to March 2022. The organizers said whilst AIBA has been working hard to maintain the schedule of this event, the feedback received is that too many National Federations are facing difficult situations and restrictions within their countries. Due to this AIBA Board of Directors in consensus, the Turkish National Federation has decided to postpone the Women's World Championships to March 2022.

"We are aware that some teams have already started preparations for this event and will be disappointed," AIBA President Umar Kremlev said." However, the safety and wellbeing of our athletes, officials and other stakeholders is priority, and therefore we cannot take the risk to proceed with the event," he added.